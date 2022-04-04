Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 11:08

Workday announces plan to create 1,000 jobs with new headquarters in Grangegorman

The company announced plans to build its new European headquarters adjacent to Technological University Dublin
Muireann Duffy

Finance and human resources cloud applications firm Workday has announced plans to build a new European headquarters in Grangegorman, Dublin 7, leading to the creation of 1,000 new jobs over the next two years.

The company first opened its Dublin office in 2008, where it currently employs over 1,700 people. Monday's announcement will see Workday's Irish workforce increase by approximately 60 per cent.

The new roles will be across the areas of product development, engineering and data science, sales, services and user experience.

The new Grangegorman site will be a 550,000 square foot campus, adjacent to Technological University Dublin, after the company agreed to purchase the site from the HSE. The Grangegorman Development Agency will act as the state developer for the project.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement was "a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe".

"It is a vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and in our continued attractiveness to leading global companies," he added.

