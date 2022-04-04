Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 09:08

Gardaí investigating whether Dublin murder was linked to other shooting

Gardaí are understood to be investigating whether a murder in north Dublin yesterday is linked to two other incidents in the area over the weekend.
Gardaí investigating whether Dublin murder was linked to other shooting

Gardaí are understood to be investigating whether a murder in north Dublin yesterday is linked to two other incidents in the area over the weekend.

James Whelan (29) was found shot dead on a footpath on Deanstown Avenue in Finglas in the early hours of yesterday morning.

His death is being linked to an ongoing feud between two rival gangs.

One line of Garda investigation is whether the murder is linked to an incident over the weekend in another part of Finglas in which a house linked to the dead man was shot at, The Irish Times reports.

In an apparent revenge attack for the earlier shooting, a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on the Deanstown estate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

 

More in this section

Ukrainian refugees to be offered employment help at famous Dublin cafe Ukrainian refugees to be offered employment help at famous Dublin cafe
Communities forums established to help with Ireland’s refugee response Communities forums established to help with Ireland’s refugee response
Extras needed for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 with filming starting next month Extras needed for Vikings: Valhalla season 3 with filming starting next month
Public asked to be mindful as fire services gear up for increased number of gorse fires

Public asked to be mindful as fire services gear up for increased number of gorse fires

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more