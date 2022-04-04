Gardaí investigating whether Dublin murder was linked to other shooting

Gardaí are understood to be investigating whether a murder in north Dublin yesterday is linked to two other incidents in the area over the weekend.

James Whelan (29) was found shot dead on a footpath on Deanstown Avenue in Finglas in the early hours of yesterday morning.

His death is being linked to an ongoing feud between two rival gangs.

One line of Garda investigation is whether the murder is linked to an incident over the weekend in another part of Finglas in which a house linked to the dead man was shot at, The Irish Times reports.

In an apparent revenge attack for the earlier shooting, a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on the Deanstown estate in the early hours of Sunday morning.