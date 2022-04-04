Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Allegations of Russian war crimes and civilian killings in Ukraine dominate Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent all lead with the killings in Ukraine, which are labelled as being like 'scenes from a horror movie'.

The Echo leads with a story on paramedic shortages in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that families will be an average of €3,000 worse off per year due to price increases across the board.

The Irish Sun and Irish Mirror both lead with stories on a shooting in Dublin. 

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with an interview with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, on the bomb hoax that disrupted a speech he was making at a recent event in Belfast.

 

More allegations of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine lead the UK front pages on Monday.

Accusations of genocide and possible reprisals from the West are splashed on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express, The Independent and the Daily Mail.

Metro adds comments from Ukraine’s foreign minister that Vladimir Putin is worse than the so-called Islamic State, while the Financial Times reports the EU is planning fresh sanctions.

The i, The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mirror all carry harrowing reports of the killing of civilians.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports Conservative MP David Warburton has been admitted to hospital following his suspension amid an investigation.

And the Daily Star leads on comments from a “top cop” that police should work from home.

The New York Times leads with allegations of Russian war crimes, 'this is true barbarity'.

