Public reminded to complete census forms on Sunday evening

Households across Ireland are being reminded to complete their census form this evening.

The exercise, which usually takes place every five years, was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Two million forms have been sent out nationwide with people asked to fill them in between 9pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

A lot of people wonder about the confidentiality of the #Census - Confidentiality of your information is legally guaranteed and the details you share will only ever be used for statistical purposes. Find out more about the security measures we take on https://t.co/BUZR0uA2UP — Census Ireland (@CensusIreland) March 31, 2022

There is a legal obligation on individuals to have their information recorded on the census.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said a “very small number” of households may not have received their forms in time, in which case the forms can be completed retrospectively.

There are several changes to the 2022 census form, including eight new questions on working from home, the internet, renewable energy sources and smoking.

The wording of 25 previous questions has also been changed.

A new feature on the form includes a “time capsule”, offering people the opportunity to write a message for their descendants.

The forms will not be available for public viewing for 100 years.

The census will help inform State bodies on how to deliver public services across the State.