Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 17:35

Public reminded to complete census forms on Sunday evening

The census was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic
David Young, PA

Households across Ireland are being reminded to complete their census form this evening.

The exercise, which usually takes place every five years, was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Two million forms have been sent out nationwide with people asked to fill them in between 9pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

There is a legal obligation on individuals to have their information recorded on the census.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said a “very small number” of households may not have received their forms in time, in which case the forms can be completed retrospectively.

There are several changes to the 2022 census form, including eight new questions on working from home, the internet, renewable energy sources and smoking.

The wording of 25 previous questions has also been changed.

Ireland Census 2022 launch
Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the launch of Census 2022 at Government Buildings last month (Brian Lawless/PA)

A new feature on the form includes a “time capsule”, offering people the opportunity to write a message for their descendants.

The forms will not be available for public viewing for 100 years.

The census will help inform State bodies on how to deliver public services across the State.

