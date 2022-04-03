Gardaí appeal for information after man killed in Dublin shooting

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man died in a shooting incident in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

After the alarm was raised, emergency services and gardaí attended the scene the of the incident, which occurred in the Deanstown avenue area of Finglas, Dublin 11 at approximately 4:30am.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man, aged in his 20s, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said the coroner has been notified and arrangements are now being made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the state pathologist.

The scene where the shooting took place is currently preserved pending an examination by the garda technical bureau.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," the spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow."