Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 11:19

Climb with Charlie taking place today with thousands to take part across Ireland

Broadcaster Charlie Bird will lead a climb of friends, family and supporters to the summit of Croagh Patrick on Saturday, April 2nd to raise funds for two charities The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.
Climb with Charlie taking place today with thousands to take part across Ireland

Kenneth Fox

Tens of thousands of people are set to take part in Climb with Charlie events across Ireland to raise over €1 million.

Broadcaster Charlie Bird will lead a climb of friends, family and supporters to the summit of Croagh Patrick on Saturday, April 2nd to raise funds for two charities The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

People will also take part in almost 200 separate locations with Climb with Charlie fundraisers across Ireland, the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

The Climb with Charlie campaign has raised over €1 million to date and people can still donate on www.climbwithcharlie.ie

Among the many well-known faces who have descended on Westport to climb Croagh Patrick with Charlie and his wife Claire are Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, singer Daniel O’Donnell, former boxer Barry McGuigan, musician Matt Molloy and celebrity architect Dermot Bannon.

Charlie Bird will make a speech to his supporters at the top of Croagh Patrick and in the small chapel at the summit he will light five candles.

One for his great friend Vicky Phelan, one for everyone suffering a terminal illness, one for everyone in a dark place with their mental health, one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid and one for the people of Ukraine.

Charlie Bird set up the Climb with Charlie campaign following his own diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease to help and show support for everyone who has to climb their own physical and mental mountains in their daily lives.

Commenting on the success of the Climb with Charlie campaign, Charlie Bird said: “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world.

"I want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support throughout this journey. All of the generous donations will go to the two charities which are so close to my heart. It is an amazing gesture of support for me and my family.

"Our campaign is still accepting donations on www.climbwithcharlie.ie and I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association  and Pieta do on a daily basis."

Climb with Charlie will take place over the weekend in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. It will continue for the next 3 months in order for many individuals and community groups time to return funds to the campaign.

More in this section

Court quashes permission for height increases of apartment blocks in Harold's Cross Court quashes permission for height increases of apartment blocks in Harold's Cross
Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gets bail on murder charge Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gets bail on murder charge
Government holding daily crisis meetings over Dublin Airport queues Government holding daily crisis meetings over Dublin Airport queues
McAreavey case accused readmitted to hospital in Mauritius, says lawyer

McAreavey case accused readmitted to hospital in Mauritius, says lawyer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more