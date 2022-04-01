Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 20:30

Gardaí seize €1.2m of cannabis resin during search of Tallaght business premises

It came as part of an ongoing Garda investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity
Gardaí have seized €1.2 million worth of cannabis resin during a search of a business premises in Tallaght, Dublin.

The operation on Friday came as part of an ongoing Garda investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) first intercepted two vehicles in the Brittas area of Co Dublin.

They then searched the business premises in the Tallaght area, where 210 kilogrammes of cannabis resin with an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million was seized.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested during the course of the operation.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Tallaght Garda station.

