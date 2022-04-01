Cairn Homes lodges plans for new housing in Dublin and Wicklow

Gordon Deegan

Cairn Homes is to lodge plans for almost 1,400 residential units in three separate ‘fast track’ planning applications in the coming days.

The house builder has given notice that it is to lodge plans for a total of 1,382 units for two sites in north Dublin and a third at Greystones in Co Wicklow.

Cairn Homes is seeking a seven-year planning permission for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme comprising 621 residential units on a 35 acre site at Hollybanks, Swords in north Dublin.

The scheme is made up of 145 one bed units, 278 two bed units, 187 three bed units and 11 four bed units.

The scheme includes 118 houses and 349 apartments in two blocks ranging in height from two to seven storeys and 154 duplex units.

Donabate scheme

In a separate SHD scheme Cairn Homes is to seek fast track planning permission for the construction of 154 apartments at Ballymastone, Donabate in north Dublin.

The planned scheme is made up of 54 one bed units, 87 two bed units and 13 three bed units in five blocks ranging in height from three to six storeys.

In a third case, Cairn Homes is seeking planning permission for 586 residential units for a site at ‘Coolagad’, northwest of Greystones town centre.

The scheme is made up of 351 two storey houses, 203 apartments and 32 duplex units.

The two-storey houses are to be made up of 207 three bed units, 140 four bed units, and four five bed homes.

The 203 apartments are made up of 65 one bed, 123 two bed units and 15 three-bed apartments in six apartment blocks ranging from three to four storeys in height.

Cairn Homes initially proposed a 607 unit scheme made up of 405 houses and 202 apartments.

However, the developer reduced the number of units after An Bord Pleanála told the house builder that the proposed scheme required further consideration or amendment.

In its latest SHD decision, the appeals board has granted planning permission to Cork firm, O’Flynn Construction for the development of 275 residential units made up of 205 houses and 70 apartments at Ballyvolane Ballyhooly Road, Ballyvolane, Cork.

The site is located on the northern fringes of Cork city with the three field site located approximately 450m north of the junction with North Ring Road.