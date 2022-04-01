Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 18:01

Government holding daily crisis meetings over Dublin Airport queues

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton met again on Friday with daa CEO Dalton Philips and his senior management team
Security queues at Dublin Airport have prompted the Minister of State for Transport to hold daily crisis meetings in an attempt to manage the situation.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton met again on Friday with daa CEO Dalton Philips and his senior management team, who briefed the Minister on additional measures put in place amid lengthy queue times at the State-owned airport.

Measures include the redeployment of staff, additional overtime, additional opening hours of security lanes and enhancing communications with passengers.

The airport operator reported an improvement in queue times from last weekend, but said excessive times were still experienced by passengers at peak times.

The Minister was also briefed on accelerated plans for daa to recruit nearly 300 additional security staff.

She additionally met with the CEOs of airlines Aer Lingus and Ryanair, along with the CEO designate of the Irish Aviation Authority regulator, “to get a broader assessment of the issues being experienced.”

Ryanair on Friday called for members of the army to be introduced to tackle the long delays at the airport.

“The Minister and the Department will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks and plan to engage with daa daily to ensure that all that can be done is being done for passengers using Dublin Airport,” a Government statement following the meetings said.

