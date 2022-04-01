Curfew lifted for pair charged with attack on Alanna Quinn Idris and teen boy

Tom Tuite

A judge has lifted curfews imposed on two youths charged with attacking Alanna Quinn Idris and a teenage boy in Dublin.

The then 17-year-old girl was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball following an incident at the Civic Centre, Ballyfermot, on the night of December 30th.

Ms Quinn Idris, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in her damaged eye.

In January, Darragh Lyons and co-accused Jack Cummins appeared at Dublin District Court and were granted bail subject to strict conditions, including 9pm to 7am curfews monitored by gardai.

Darragh Lyons, 18, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, Dublin 20, was accused of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris.

Co-defendant Jack Cummins, 18, Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with the assault causing harm to a teenage boy during the same incident.

Curfews

The case was listed again on Friday. Mr Cummins did not attend but was represented by his solicitor Lorraine Stephens.

Judge Paula Murphy heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions' directions were not available yet, but gardai were "very close" to having them.

Mr Lyons was present, his solicitor Rory Staines said.

Judge Murphy heard an application from the defence to "remove the curfews". Judge Murphy noted that gardai consented, and she lifted the curfews but added, "the other conditions to remain".

Mr Lyons did not address the court.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case until May 13th to obtain the directions.

Earlier, the pair had to give gardai their phone number. They must still remain contactable on their phones, notify of any address change and have no contact with the injured parties or witnesses.

At their first hearing on January 7th, Garda Ciaran Murray told the court that Mr Lyons made no reply when charged.

The defence had successfully resisted a bid to order Mr Lyons to sign on daily at his local Garda station. His solicitor said the youth was unemployed and had no prior convictions.

He said Mr Lyons had "on a number of occasions tried to hand himself in, in relation to this matter". However, gardai did not want to do it that way and came to his home.

Ms Stephens said Mr Cummins worked for a tyre company and had no criminal convictions.

She had said: "He specifically asked me to indicate that it is accepted he did not cause injuries to the young woman involved."

Mr Cummins, also made no reply to his charge.

Neither man has indicated how they will plead.