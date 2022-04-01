Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 10:38

Supermodel Bella Hadid shares PBP TD's post on funding for domestic violence refuges

Richard Boyd Barrett shared the post in January, highlighting Government's spending on horse racing compared to services for people experiencing domestic violence
People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett has received support regarding funding for domestic violence services from an unlikely source - supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Dún Laoghaire TD shared a post on January 18th, highlighting that the Government has spent €88 million on horse racing, compared to just €30 million for domestic violence refuges.

On Thursday, Hadid's official account shared the post to her Instagram story, adding the hashtag #PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT.

Mr Boyd-Barrett is also one of just over 700 accounts followed by the model, who has over 50.6 million followers.

At the time of writing, Mr Boyd-Barrett was not following Hadid.

