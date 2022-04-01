Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 09:25

Culture change needed to stop people going to work while sick - ICGP

The ICGP's Covid lead, Dr Nuala O'Connor said Ireland must move towards a scenario where it is seen as 'impolite' to go to work with symptoms
Culture change needed to stop people going to work while sick - ICGP

Vivienne Clarke

A “cultural change” is need in Irish society so it is considered “impolite” to go to work or school with symptoms that could be Covid, according to the Irish College of General Practitioners' Covid lead, Dr Nuala O’Connor.

It was important to protect the vulnerable in society, she said, so anyone experiencing symptoms should stay at home, and if they did need to go out they should wear a mask, she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

While there were indications that infections from the BA2 variant had peaked, it was still important to stay at home if experiencing symptoms or if not boosted, she added.

When asked about proposals to reduce the number of isolation days, Dr O’Connor said there was new evidence about fewer days of isolation being sufficient and this had already happened in other jurisdictions.

However, she added she did not think there would be any announcement about such changes in Ireland in the near future.

The focus should remain on staying at home if experiencing symptoms and to get the booster vaccine, Dr O'Connor said.

Ireland had a good record on vaccination, but only 75 per cent of the population had received a booster and 50 per cent of seriously ill patients in ICU had not been vaccinated, she said.

Any respiratory illness, such as flu, was an inconvenience and did not carry the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation or death, but there were always vulnerable people in the community who did not have the same level of protection.

“As a society we need to protect these people” she urged. “Moving forward it is important to have a culture change.”

More in this section

DPP appeals decision to acquit mother who admitted sexually abusing young sons DPP appeals decision to acquit mother who admitted sexually abusing young sons
One in four Irish people said they have tested positive to Covid-19 One in four Irish people said they have tested positive to Covid-19
Man charged over Michaela McAreavey case being ‘mistreated’ in custody, lawyer Man charged over Michaela McAreavey case being ‘mistreated’ in custody, lawyer
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more