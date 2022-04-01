Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 08:10

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Possible Government interventions on energy prices and the CMO's considerations over the Covid isolation period are among Friday's front page stories
PA Reporter

Energy concerns, the Seanad by-election result and the Covid isolation period are among the stories covered in Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports on Russia's threats to cut off energy supplies to countries which refuse to pay in Russian Roubles, while back at home, new cost-of-living measures are due to be announced in the "coming weeks".

The Irish Sun reads: 'Garda Bristle Blower', in reference to a recent uniform rule change for gardaí, allowing them to grow facial hair. However, the article states officers were told to "concede defeat" if their beard had not fully grown in after two weeks.

The Irish Daily Mail carries two exclusives on its front page, reporting: 'Andrew in £740,000 'scam case' mystery', under their lead story on rising energy prices, stating: "Over half of us struggle to pay for the soaring cost of living".

The paper also reports on Tom Clonan's win in the Seanad by-election, claiming the Trinity College seat on the 16th count, edging out psychologist Maureen Gaffney.

The Irish Examiner also reports on potential Government plans to assist with rising energy prices, alongside a piece on the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan being asked to consider whether it is appropriate to reduce the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19.

Finally, The Echo reads: 'Fears for care residents', reporting that the Mental Health Commission has expressed "serious concern" regarding the care and treatment of residents in Unit 3 of St Stephen's Hospital in Cork city.

In the UK, the national front pages concern soaring prices as the biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory comes into effect.

“Happy cruel day” the Daily Mirror declares as families are hit by a 54 per cent surge in energy bills from Friday, with rises in National Insurance payments, council tax and inflation. “Many could suffer spiralling debt and physical and mental health issues” as a result, the paper writes.

Metro and The Guardian also carry the story, both leading with the news that the websites of numerous major energy suppliers crashed as customers tried to register meter readings ahead of the April price hike.

“Five million households face budget squeeze,” The Independent adds, reporting that people will need to spend at least 10 per cent of their budget on energy bills after Friday’s price-cap hike.

“Pain in the gas,” The Sun writes in reference to soaring energy bills, adding that “blackmailing” Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to send them even higher by turning off supplies.

The i focuses on fresh pressure facing the British chancellor to offer more help as the public faces a “triple whammy from higher energy bills, increased council tax and the national insurance hike”. The paper adds that unnamed senior Tories have accused Rishi Sunak of being “politically naive”.

Adding to the strain, the Daily Express says house prices have surged £33,000 in a year – their highest increase in 17 years.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead with claims Britain's Prince Andrew is embroiled in a High Court battle after allegedly receiving more than £1 million from a “fraudster”.

Meanwhile, The Times carries concerns from an unnamed “senior government source” that western allies are too eager for Ukraine to settle for an easy peace deal with Russia, which the British government is reportedly pushing against.

The Financial Times reports the US has ordered the “biggest ever oil release” from strategic reserves in an effort to quell fuel costs, injecting one million barrels a day into the market over the next six months.

And the Daily Star warns of an “Eggpocalypse” caused by a “huge rise in production costs” for farmers.

