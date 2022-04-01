Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 06:10

Taoiseach congratulates Tom Clonan on Seanad election

Tom Clonan won the Trinity College seat following a lengthy by-election count
Taoiseach congratulates Tom Clonan on Seanad election

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The Taoiseach has congratulated a disability rights campaigner who has been elected to the Seanad following a lengthy by-election count.

Tom Clonan won the Trinity College seat on the 16th count, edging out psychologist Maureen Gaffney.

The final result saw Mr Clonan gain 5,358 votes, with Ms Gaffney in second place with 5,198.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated Mr Clonan on his victory after what he described as a “very competitive race”.

He tweeted: “No doubt you will be a strong voice and advocate for disability rights in Seanad Éireann and I wish you every success.”

A number of well-known candidates had vied for the seat, including former Dublin lord mayor and Green Party councillor Hazel Chu and retired Irish rugby international Hugo MacNeill.

The by-election was triggered when Labour’s Ivana Bacik won a seat in the Dáil last year. She was last week confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party following the resignation of Alan Kelly.

The total valid poll in the by-election was 13,418 from an electorate of just under 68,000 Trinity graduates.

More in this section

One in four Irish people said they have tested positive to Covid-19 One in four Irish people said they have tested positive to Covid-19
Man charged over Michaela McAreavey case being ‘mistreated’ in custody, lawyer Man charged over Michaela McAreavey case being ‘mistreated’ in custody, lawyer
Court orders Crypto firm to provide details of account allegedly linked to €1.5m stolen bitcoin Court orders Crypto firm to provide details of account allegedly linked to €1.5m stolen bitcoin
DPP appeals decision to acquit mother who admitted sexually abusing young sons

DPP appeals decision to acquit mother who admitted sexually abusing young sons

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more