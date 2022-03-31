Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 21:57

Tom Clonan wins Seanad byelection

Tom Clonan has been elected in the 2022 Seanad byelection to represent the University of Dublin (Trinity College Dublin) constituency.
James Cox

Tom Clonan has been elected in the 2022 Seanad byelection to represent the University of Dublin (Trinity College Dublin) constituency.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and retired Irish rugby star Hugo MacNeill were eliminated before the 16th and final count.

The valid poll was 13,418, representing a turnout of 19.8 per cent. The quota was 6,710.

Mr Clonan received 14.5 per cent of first preference votes and was elected on the 16th count with 5,358 votes.

Mr Clonan will join current Trinity Senators David Norris and Lynn Ruane in Seanad Éireann. He will be the 27th Senator to represent the University since 1938.

The byelection was held to replace Ivana Bacik as Senator after her election to the Dáil last year. The election saw registered Trinity graduates choose between 17 candidates.

Mr Clonan, a former Defence Forces member, is a security analyst and has written on the Ukraine war in recent weeks.

He has been a long-time campaigner for the rights of people with disabilities.

