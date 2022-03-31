Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 16:51

Court orders Crypto firm to provide details of account allegedly linked to €1.5m stolen bitcoin

Jack Stanbury said his bitcoin cryptocurrency was valued at €3,000 in August 2013 when the now-defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange, MtGox, was hacked
Court orders Crypto firm to provide details of account allegedly linked to €1.5m stolen bitcoin

High Court reporters

High Court orders have been made directing a cryptocurrency storage and exchange company registered in Ireland to hand over details of an account thought to be connected with stolen bitcoin worth an estimated €1.5 million.

Jack Stanbury, an English language editor based in Madrid, Spain, said his bitcoin cryptocurrency was valued at €3,000 in August 2013 when the now-defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange, MtGox, was hacked and his 41.96 bitcoin were allegedly stolen from his digital wallet.

Mr Stanbury said this hack predated a separate and largely publicised hack of the Tokyo-based exchange, which ultimately led to its collapse in the spring of 2014. He said he has made a claim as a creditor in the ongoing Civil Rehabilitation proceedings of MtGox for the 0.02553738 bitcoin left in his digital wallet at the time of the exchange’s closure.

Mr Stanbury, who claims his stolen cryptocurrency would now be worth some €1.54 million, has pursued his digital assets by engaging blockchain specialists in California and believes he has tracked its movement from the Japanese exchange to an account with the cryptocurrency storage and exchange company Coinbase.

Dublin address

American lawyers attempted to gain information about a specified account through a US District Court, but it was discovered the details were held by Coinbase Europe Limited, which has an address at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin 2.

Coinbase did not oppose his application before the Irish High Court. Its position was that it could not hand over the personal details without a subpoena or court order.

His counsel, Matthew Jolley BL, told the High Court on Thursday that Mr Stanbury is “not a man of significant means” but his bitcoin is worth a “signficant sum”. He said Mr Stanbury has give an undertaking that the information disclosed would be used solely for the purpose of seeking redress in respect of the alleged wrongdoing he complained of.

Mr Justice Senan Allen made orders compelling Coinbase Europe Limited to furnish Mr Stanbury’s solicitors with certain details about the identify of the specified account.

He was satisfied from Mr Stanbury’s sworn statement that his account had been hacked, and his bitcoin were last seen in the named Coinbase account. The judge concluded there was no means for the plaintiff to establish the owner of the account save for Coinbase disclosing it.

On agreement between the parties, he made no order as to the costs of the application.

 

More in this section

Civil servants now able to work from home at least 20% of the time under new policy Civil servants now able to work from home at least 20% of the time under new policy
Wicklow Mountains fire ‘set deliberately’ destroys over 300 hectares of natural habitat Wicklow Mountains fire ‘set deliberately’ destroys over 300 hectares of natural habitat
Daughter sexually assaulted by her father asks court to forgo jail sentence Daughter sexually assaulted by her father asks court to forgo jail sentence
DPP appeals decision to acquit mother who admitted sexually abusing young sons

DPP appeals decision to acquit mother who admitted sexually abusing young sons

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more