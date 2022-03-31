Man admits making hoax calls to RNLI claiming body floating in water

Stephen Maguire

A man has appeared in court charged with falsely claiming a body was floating in the water off Co Donegal.

Nathan Coughlan appeared before Donegal Circuit Court charged with making false reports on two separate occasions.

The court heard that the 25-year-old is charged with making the claims on both February 21st, 2021 and also April 2nd, 2021.

On both occasions Coughlan claimed that there was a body in the water beside the local RNLI station at Tullan Strand in Bundoran. The incidents occurred at RNLI House in Bundoran.

Mr Coughlan, of Single Street, Bundoran, appeared in the court but spoke only to plead guilty to the charges.

He is charged with knowingly making a false report of a body floating in the water beside the RNLI station at Tullan Strand, tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property.

No details of the bogus calls were given during the brief arraignment hearing.

Barrister for the accused, Mr Peter Nolan, instructed by solicitor Rory O'Brien, said his client was making "great strides" with his alcohol and drugs issues and was attempting to "turn a corner."

He asked Judge John Aylmer that legal aid be extended to cover any medical reports, including those from a GP or from a psychiatrist, for the next sitting of the court.

Judge Aylmer granted the application and adjourned the case of final sentence to the next sitting of the court.