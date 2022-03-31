Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 15:43

Man admits making hoax calls to RNLI claiming body floating in water

Nathan Coughlan appeared before Donegal Circuit Court charged with making false reports on two separate occasions
Man admits making hoax calls to RNLI claiming body floating in water

Stephen Maguire

A man has appeared in court charged with falsely claiming a body was floating in the water off Co Donegal.

Nathan Coughlan appeared before Donegal Circuit Court charged with making false reports on two separate occasions.

The court heard that the 25-year-old is charged with making the claims on both February 21st, 2021 and also April 2nd, 2021.

On both occasions Coughlan claimed that there was a body in the water beside the local RNLI station at Tullan Strand in Bundoran. The incidents occurred at RNLI House in Bundoran.

Mr Coughlan, of Single Street, Bundoran, appeared in the court but spoke only to plead guilty to the charges.

He is charged with knowingly making a false report of a body floating in the water beside the RNLI station at Tullan Strand, tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property.

No details of the bogus calls were given during the brief arraignment hearing.

Barrister for the accused, Mr Peter Nolan, instructed by solicitor Rory O'Brien, said his client was making "great strides" with his alcohol and drugs issues and was attempting to "turn a corner."

He asked Judge John Aylmer that legal aid be extended to cover any medical reports, including those from a GP or from a psychiatrist, for the next sitting of the court.

Judge Aylmer granted the application and adjourned the case of final sentence to the next sitting of the court.

More in this section

Women launch appeal over injuries from Tipperary playground swing Women launch appeal over injuries from Tipperary playground swing
Daughter sexually assaulted by her father asks court to forgo jail sentence Daughter sexually assaulted by her father asks court to forgo jail sentence
Minister keen to see more women in senior judiciary as reforms are outlined Minister keen to see more women in senior judiciary as reforms are outlined
Civil servants now able to work from home at least 20% of the time under new policy

Civil servants now able to work from home at least 20% of the time under new policy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more