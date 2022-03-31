Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 09:48

Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €140,000

On Wednesday at 7pm, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Foxdene Gardens, Clondalkin.
A man has been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth an estimated €140,000 in Dublin.

During the search, diamorphine worth an estimated €140,000 and crack cocaine worth €1,000 were seized by authorities.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) 1996 at Ronanstown Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara which was launched by Gardaí last year to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

