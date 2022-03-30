Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 16:10

Young girl spotted walking alone in Down found safe following search

A young girl seen walking alone in a Co Down town in the early hours of the morning has been found safe and well.
James Cox

Police had appealed for information after she was spotted on Main Street in Castlewellan at around 5 am.

Police have thanked Community Search and Rescue, and the public for their help and support in locating the child.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for information shortly after 9am this morning having received a report of a child "wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan today around 4.55am".

