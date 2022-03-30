Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 16:11

Child seen walking in early hours found safe and well

The sighting of the girl shortly before 5am in Castlewellan, Co Down, had prompted a major search operation.
Child seen walking in early hours found safe and well

By David Young and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A young girl seen walking alone in a Co Down town in the early hours of the morning has been found safe and well.

The child was seen in the Main Street area of Castlewellan at about 4.55am on Wednesday.

The sighting prompted a major search operation of the area.

She had been seen walking on the footpath in Main Street near the entrance to Castlewellan Forest Park.

PSNI officers viewed CCTV footage of the area and issued an image amid efforts to trace the girl. No missing person reports were received by police.

On Wednesday afternoon, PSNI temporary chief inspector, Adam Corner, announced that the child had been traced.

“The young girl has been located safe and well,” he said.

“We would like to thank Community Search and Rescue and the public for their help and support in locating this child.”

More in this section

Government identifies 500 empty properties for conversion for Ukrainian refugees Government identifies 500 empty properties for conversion for Ukrainian refugees
Dublin Airport boss apologises for long delays due to security staff shortages Dublin Airport boss apologises for long delays due to security staff shortages
'Aggressively' restricting space for cars may be seen as inappropriate, admits DCC chief 'Aggressively' restricting space for cars may be seen as inappropriate, admits DCC chief
K Club sustains €9.5m hit to revenues due to pandemic in 2020

K Club sustains €9.5m hit to revenues due to pandemic in 2020

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more