Child seen walking in early hours found safe and well

By David Young and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A young girl seen walking alone in a Co Down town in the early hours of the morning has been found safe and well.

The child was seen in the Main Street area of Castlewellan at about 4.55am on Wednesday.

The sighting prompted a major search operation of the area.

She had been seen walking on the footpath in Main Street near the entrance to Castlewellan Forest Park.

PSNI officers viewed CCTV footage of the area and issued an image amid efforts to trace the girl. No missing person reports were received by police.

On Wednesday afternoon, PSNI temporary chief inspector, Adam Corner, announced that the child had been traced.

“The young girl has been located safe and well,” he said.

“We would like to thank Community Search and Rescue and the public for their help and support in locating this child.”