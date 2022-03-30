Vicar Street to be used to help Ukrainian refugees

James Cox

Part of the iconic Vicar Street venue in Dublin is being dedicated to help Ukrainian refugees for the next six months.

An 8,000 square foot loading dock has been loaned to a group which will hold fundraising and donation events for those fleeing the war.

A link has been posted on Facebook where organisers can pitch ideas for the space to use towards the humanitarian effort.

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney said: “Throughout the last number of weeks, we have all been appalled at the devastation in Ukraine, and we have collectively embraced the people of Ukraine to support them through this crisis. The response by Ireland from Government, families and businesses all around the country has been extraordinary.

“I want to particularly thank Harry Crosbie, Peter Aitken, the promoter, and all artists at Vicar Street for dedicating an 8,000sq ft space at this exceptional venue. It is great to have access and use of such a location at the heart of the city.

“Harry said that the the loading dock can now be used for events such as giant coffee mornings, art shows and fundraisers of all kinds, and we are now investigating with a number of parties as to what we can do for the benefit of refugees coming to Ireland."

Senator Seery Kearney added: “On the table for discussion at present is a wide range of ideas to hold many fundraising events for the humanitarian response given all of the celebrities that frequent Vicar St. I am inviting ideas.

“Throughout Dublin South Central businesses and families have risen to the challenge to ensure that those fleeing this war are felt welcome and supported, and I’m delighted that our business entrepreneurs, like Harry, are leading the way."