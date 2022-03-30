Public have little understanding of autism, report finds

A new report has found that the Irish public still have little understanding of autism.

According to a new report published by AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity, just four out of 10 people claim to have a "good" understanding of autism.

Some six in 10 people associate negative connotations with autism, while six in 10 also believe autistic children should attend the same school as non-autistic children.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent of people with autism confirmed they have experienced discrimination.

Speaking about the report, Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm commented: “Unfortunately, too often, autistic people face barriers which others in society do not. ”

The Same Chance report highlights significant gaps in understanding, access and services. AsIAm calls on the Irish Government to take immediate action.



You can access the full #SameChance Report here.https://t.co/vc7rHMkGts — AsIAm (@AsIAmIreland) March 30, 2022

Mr Harris said AsIAm is working to remove barriers, through supports, information and advocacy programmes.

“We are calling on the Government, policymakers, employers, educators and healthcare professionals to do give autistic people the same chance, to work with us to provide a roadmap of progress for the next two years,” he continued.

“These report findings reveal the clear challenges still being regularly faced by autistic people across Ireland while also highlighting the work to be done to educate the public and improve the lives of autistic people.

“There is a real opportunity for all of us to identify areas key areas that require immediate attention to shape and contribute to a National Autism Strategy and help bring autistic people on to the same platform as all in society.”

AsIam has launched its Same Chance Campaign in response to the report findings. The campaign aims to ensure that autistic people are afforded the same chance in every aspect of life, from going to school and making friends, to finding a job and accessing public services.