Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 12:17

Search operation underway in Down after young girl spotted walking alone at 5am

The girl was pictured on CCTV wandering the streets of Castlewellan alone just before 5am on Wednesday
Search operation underway in Down after young girl spotted walking alone at 5am

Muireann Duffy

Police in the North are becoming "increasingly concerned" over the whereabouts and safety of a child seen walking alone in Castlewellan, Co Down in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for information shortly after 9am this morning having received a report of a child "wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan today around 4.55am".

The statement added that police attended the scene, but no child was found.

"The child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

"Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town."

The PSNI said the girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

The force has since issued an update, saying they are becoming increasingly concerned for the girl's safety.

Providing further information on her clothes, police said: "The young girl was wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots."

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Croner confirmed a search operation is underway, urging anyone with information to contact police immediately on 101, quoting 181 30/03/22.

More in this section

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
Quality of care in residential homes fell during pandemic, study finds Quality of care in residential homes fell during pandemic, study finds
Former hotel security guard questioned by Michaela McAreavey detectives Former hotel security guard questioned by Michaela McAreavey detectives
Government identifies 500 empty properties for conversion for Ukrainian refugees

Government identifies 500 empty properties for conversion for Ukrainian refugees

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more