Plans approved for centre of research and remembrance at site of former Magdalene laundry

Sarah Slater

A national centre for research and remembrance is to be located on the site of the former Magdalene laundry on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city centre.

The Government has approved the proposals for the centre after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman brought a memo on the matter to Cabinet.

The remembrance centre was promised by the Government as part of an action plan following the publication of the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in January 2021.

A former Dublin lord mayor, Independent councillor Christy Burke, said that while he welcomed the new centre, the works should get underway immediately.

"There have been lengthy delays in setting it up over several years," Cllr Burke said.

"Well done to the survivors who never gave up the fight for the centre - it is long overdue. I hope that construction works get underway in the very near future and that there will be no more long delays."

In 2013, it was recommended by Justice John Quirke that the site should be turned into a remembrance centre, however, in 2018 there was a proposal with Dublin City Council to sell the site to an international hotel chain.