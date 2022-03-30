Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:29

Man arrested after knife threat on woman out walking her dogs in Co Cork

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4pm in Skibbereen town.
Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 40s is in Garda custody in west Cork after he was arrested for questioning regarding an incident where a woman was threatened with a knife while out walking her dogs in Skibbereen.

It is understood that a dog owned by a man and two dogs belonging to a woman started to bark and fight with each other.

The male dog owner became irate and began verbally abusing the woman before producing a knife.

The middle-aged woman was not injured in the incident. However, she was left badly shaken.

Members of the public raised the alarm and a man was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda Station.

The man is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

