Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 17:20

Man arrested after barricading himself in Dublin apartment with ‘large knife’

Gardaí observed that a woman in her 30s was also present in the apartment on Sherrard Street
Man arrested after barricading himself in Dublin apartment with ‘large knife’

Gardaí have arrested a man after he barricaded himself into an apartment in Dublin while armed with a “large domestic knife.”

Gardaí received reports at around 12pm on Tuesday that the man, aged in his 30s, had barricaded himself into the private residence on Sherrard Street in Dublin 1.

Officers observed that a woman in her 30s was also present in the apartment.

Gardaí implemented “Operational Command” protocol, with an on-scene commander appointed. Local Garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attended the scene, supported by Armed Support Units.

“At approximately 4.10pm, as part of a graduated policing response, gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit intervened, disarmed and arrested the male under the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, 1997,” a statement said.

“The male is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda station.”

The woman, who was uninjured in the incident, received medical treatment at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident, and the scene remains preserved at this time.

More in this section

Scary, beautiful, ugly, creative: Views of Ennistymon locals on Puca statue Scary, beautiful, ugly, creative: Views of Ennistymon locals on Puca statue
Major Leaving Cert reform to see students sit some exams in fifth year Major Leaving Cert reform to see students sit some exams in fifth year
Bon Secours hospital group announces 450 new jobs across Ireland Bon Secours hospital group announces 450 new jobs across Ireland
UK government should honour commitment over Irish language: Taoiseach

UK government should honour commitment over Irish language: Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more