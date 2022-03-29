Man arrested after barricading himself in Dublin apartment with ‘large knife’

Gardaí have arrested a man after he barricaded himself into an apartment in Dublin while armed with a “large domestic knife.”

Gardaí received reports at around 12pm on Tuesday that the man, aged in his 30s, had barricaded himself into the private residence on Sherrard Street in Dublin 1.

Officers observed that a woman in her 30s was also present in the apartment.

Gardaí implemented “Operational Command” protocol, with an on-scene commander appointed. Local Garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit attended the scene, supported by Armed Support Units.

“At approximately 4.10pm, as part of a graduated policing response, gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit intervened, disarmed and arrested the male under the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, 1997,” a statement said.

“The male is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda station.”

The woman, who was uninjured in the incident, received medical treatment at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident, and the scene remains preserved at this time.