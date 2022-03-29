Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 16:05

What the regional paper's say: Hospitals across the country deal with Covid surge

Across the country, regional papers are reporting of how the latest Covid-19 surge is impacting on hospital admissions and non-Covid care.
Kenneth Fox

The regional papers focus this week on the increasing pressure that Covid-19 is putting on hospitals as the numbers continue to increase in most counties.

The Western People focuses on Mayo University Hospital, as a total of 74 people are being treated in the hospital with Covid-19. Three wards are said to have been impacted by outbreaks this week.

 

The Roscommon Herald reports on how mounting legal costs have stopped the County Council's plan to bring in flood relief scheme for the area.

The Waterford News & Star leads with the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla to Waterford, as locals gathered to welcome the  British royal couple.

The Laois Nationalist leads with the ongoing efforts to help Ukrainian refugees as there is space for up to 150 refugees in vacant County Council owned properties.

The Kildare Nationalist focuses on the RTÉ Investigates documentary called Council Chamber Secrets, which included Kildare County Council's sale of land in Athgarvan. The interim chief executive of Kildare County Council said nothing nefarious happened and wondered why it was included.

Finally, The Nationalist leads with the news that 50 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Carlow town and are currently staying at The Clink hotel.

