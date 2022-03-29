Garda investigation launched after decapitated dog found dumped in bin

Gardaí and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) have launched an investigation after the body of a dog was found dumped in a bin shed beside apartments in south Dublin.

Officers said the dog, a large tan male un-neutered bull terrier, was found decapitated.

The animal’s remains were removed to the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham and were examined by a veterinary team, who found a microchip which they said will help the investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been identified but the DSPCA said the animal had been dead for no more than two days.

A spokesperson for the DSPCA has described the incident as disgraceful and disturbing, and gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Clondalkin Garda station.