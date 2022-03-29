Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 14:22

Garda investigation launched after decapitated dog found dumped in bin

The body of the dog was found dumped in a bin shed beside apartments in south Dublin
Gardaí and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) have launched an investigation after the body of a dog was found dumped in a bin shed beside apartments in south Dublin.

Officers said the dog, a large tan male un-neutered bull terrier, was found decapitated.

The animal’s remains were removed to the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham and were examined by a veterinary team, who found a microchip which they said will help the investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been identified but the DSPCA said the animal had been dead for no more than two days.

A spokesperson for the DSPCA has described the incident as disgraceful and disturbing, and gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Clondalkin Garda station.

