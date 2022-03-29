Cork hospital overcrowding is out of control, warns INMO

Danielle Walsh Ronan

Hospital overcrowding in Cork city is out of control, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned.

At present, there are 76 patients without a bed in Cork city while there are 53 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital and 23 patients on trolleys in the Mercy University Hospital.

INMO industrial relations officer, Liam Conway said: “The amount of patients for whom there are no beds in both acute hospitals in Cork city today is out of control.

“Our members are exhausted and completely burnt out and are looking for a solution from the South/Southwest Hospital Group and Government.”

According to Mr Conway, there have been 974 patients on trolleys since March 1st in both hospitals Cork hospitals.

“It’s not sustainable and the fact is we will see dedicated staff who have worked through the pandemic, walking out of their jobs if this situation isn’t taken seriously,” he said.

“It’s absolutely crucial that the HSE works with us now to prevent that happening.”

The situation in our hospitals is chaotic. ICU numbers aren’t increasing but we have a high levels of hospital admission that we simply can’t cope with and that requires public health measures, to ensure those who are so sick, that are being admitted, can actually get treatment. pic.twitter.com/f8dB5tysBQ — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) March 28, 2022

Mr Conway said both the Government and South/SouthWest Hospital Group must tackle the issue of capacity and discharge facilities for complex discharges and delayed discharges across the county.

“The issue remains is that the admission rates remain significantly higher than the discharge rates.

“Cork South Central, in which both hospitals are located, is well represented at the Cabinet table. The concerns of our members must be dealt with. Government must take action in the short and medium term.

“On the back of yesterday’s Emergency Department Taskforce meeting, INMO members in Cork want to see public health measures reinforced in order to support frontline services which are under extreme pressure.

“Action must be urgently taken to mitigate the levels of pressure that our nursing and midwifery workforce are under in Cork City. The South/Southwest Hospital Group and Government must take calls from INMO members into account.”