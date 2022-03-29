Bon Secours hospital group announces 450 new jobs across Ireland

Bon Secours Health System, the largest private hospital network in Ireland, has announced 450 new jobs across its national services.

The jobs come as part of the group’s new strategy to 2025, launched on Tuesday by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath.

A €300 million investment under the strategy will see Bon Secours expand its national footprint, creating 250 new positions in a new hospital in Limerick.

A further 80 jobs will be added in Bon Secours Cork, another 80 in its Dublin hospital, and the remainder spread across the group’s facilities in Tralee and Galway.

New staff will include doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.

Speaking at the Bon Secours Health System conference in Naas, Minister McGrath said: “It is extremely encouraging to see Bon Secours Health System’s ambition for its healthcare services in Ireland at a time when the demand for innovative healthcare in our population continues to grow.

“Its expanding services will greatly benefit patients across Bon Secours Health System’s growing national catchment, and I welcome these new jobs as part of its bold new strategy and ongoing commitment to technologically-advanced medical care in Ireland.”

New developments

Bon Secours Health System chief executive, Bill Maher, said the group’s services had grown significantly over the last few years but it was “determined to continue to be dynamic and expand our offering further.”

In January of this year, the hospital group opened new €10 million operating theatres in Bon Secours Cork, following the 2019 development of the Cork Cancer Centre.

New developments are planned across all sites as part of the group’s strategy to 2025, including a new oncology unit and day surgery facility in Bon Secours Dublin as part of a €14 million investment.

The hospital group is also currently developing a new 150-bed medical facility in Limerick city, which it said will greatly expand on the number of services currently offered to patients in the mid-west.