Rising fuel costs drive Irish motorists towards electric vehicles – Carzone

Rising fuel costs have caused half of Irish motorists to consider switching to an electric vehicle (EV), according to new research from motoring marketplace Carzone.

51 per cent of respondents in a survey of 2,307 motorists nationwide said that the recent rise in fuel prices had made them consider switching, despite never considering the move before.

Furthermore, the research found that half (49 per cent) of those buying a new car in the next 12 months plan to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle, and more than two-thirds of people (67 per cent) plan to drive an electric vehicle by the year 2030.

The motoring marketplace said that of the “most viewed” new cars on its website, six are electric, one is hybrid and just three are diesel.

“As fuel costs continue to spiral, electric cars are looking a whole lot more appealing thanks to lower running costs and ready availability of electricity from charging points,” said Karl Connolly, audience manager at Carzone.

“Carzone has seen a spike in interest for electric vehicles as fuel costs rise and there is now a huge amount of choice for consumers today when it comes to EVs, and this is increasing at a rapid pace.

“81 brand-new EV model choices were advertised on Carzone in 2021 alone, more than double the choice from 2020.

“Whilst the interest is rising, the higher price point for EVs is still a barrier for many along with the lack of charging infrastructure in certain areas.

“However, the future looks a lot greener for the motoring industry as electric car technology and infrastructure can only improve in the coming years leading up to the government’s 2030 climate action plan goals.”

Reasons

Carzone said 87 per cent of those who plan to purchase an EV cite cheaper running costs as the main reason for considering the switch.

Environmental benefits were the second most popular reason to purchase an EV (57 per cent) and tax incentives were also listed a key factor for 22 per cent.

Those not yet ready to make the switch to an EV cited concern about the expense involved (28 per cent) and the lack of charging points available in their area (24 per cent) as the main reasons for not considering moving to an electric model.

Carzone said electric vehicles now make up 23 per cent of new car ad views on its site, in comparison to just nine per cent in 2021.

Most viewed new cars on Carzone: