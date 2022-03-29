What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The latest from Ukraine, including the suspected poisoning of Roman Abramovich, along with the jailing of a senior Kinahan cartel associate dominate the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times leads with plans for Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks in Turkey, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.

The Irish Examiner reports that the State is set to top up private pensions with a new auto-enrolment scheme.

The front page of today's Irish Examiner and @ExaminerSport.



Subscribe now at https://t.co/MHATHcCk0C pic.twitter.com/vWoJTw8LRS — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) March 29, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the suspected poisoning of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich during Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mirror both feature the jailing of a senior Kinahan cartel associate for 21 years.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with a woman's horror at finding the body of a murder victim while out walking her dog.

Morning readers! Stay with @beltel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning https://t.co/bbRGxQjfhA pic.twitter.com/2Gn6BF20yH — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) March 29, 2022

The papers are dominated by reports Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was poisoned at Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star say the Chelsea FC owner suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning while acting as an unofficial negotiator. The papers also carry photos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Independent and The Sun claim Mr Abramovich’s skin “peeled off” and he lost his sight for several hours in early March while meeting Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv.

Tomorrow's front page: Roman Abramovich ‘went blind for hours and his skin peeled off’ after suspected poisoning at Ukraine peace talkshttps://t.co/HVPiOpsy8m pic.twitter.com/681Tm3mxTc — The Sun (@TheSun) March 28, 2022

The Times adds that Russian hardliners have been blamed for the suspected “chemical poisoning” of Mr Abramovich and two Ukrainian representatives. The alleged perpetrators are opposed to a peace deal with Ukraine which the billionaire is reportedly trying to broker, the paper reports.

According to The Guardian face-to-face peace talks are due to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday despite the alleged poisonings.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 29 March 2022: Ukraine peace talks resume amid claims Abramovich was poisoned pic.twitter.com/SkLMY8hVug — The Guardian (@guardian) March 28, 2022

Elsewhere, i reports a “row” between Boris Johnson and the chancellor has gone “nuclear” over the British prime minister’s desire to construct “six or seven full-scale nuclear power stations”.

Tuesday’s i: Johnson and Sunak row goes nuclear #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SC9zW5vyli — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 28, 2022

The Daily Telegraph writes that people who attended alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and the cabinet office are bracing for an initial tranche of fines from Met Police.

The front page of today's The Daily Telegraph:



Partygate fines to be issued from today#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for our Front Page newsletter https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/sKR8FmLPks — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 29, 2022

“Duke back on parade,” declares Metro in response to news that the disgraced Duke of York is due to make his first public appearance – at his father’s memorial service – since settling his sex abuse case.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports state pensions are set to rise by 7.4 per cent.

Tomorrow's front page: Triple lock is back! Pensions set to rise by 7.4%#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2T2hu14mh8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 28, 2022

And the Financial Times splashes with a warning from the Bank of England chief that Britons are facing a “historic shock” to their wages because of surging energy prices.