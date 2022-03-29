Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 06:57

Woman in critical condition following road traffic collision in Co Sligo

A woman, who was the driver of the car, was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
A woman is in critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Sligo.

The collision, which involved a lorry, car, and a van, happened at around 3.45pm on Monday on the N15 at Grange.

The road remained closed overnight while forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, while road users with camera footage are being asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

