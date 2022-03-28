Pedestrian seriously injured in Co Dublin road traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Dublin.

The incident occurred on the N11, Stillorgan Road, on Sunday. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10pm.

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened on the south bound lanes of the dual carriageway near Foster Avenue.

The pedestrian, aged 16 years old, was taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. It is understood that her injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station 01 6665200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.