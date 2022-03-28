Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 17:07

Boy (16) charged with murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj admits manslaughter

The plea of manslaughter was not accepted by the State and the boy will stand trial for Ms Teserendorj’s murder later this week.
Boy (16) charged with murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj admits manslaughter

Peter Doyle

A teenage boy has admitted killing Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre last year.

On Monday the boy – who is now 16 years old and cannot be named because he is a minor – pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Ms Tserendorj but guilty to her manslaughter on January 29th, 2021.

At the court on Dublin's Parkgate Street on Monday afternoon, he also pleaded guilty to producing a knife and to attempting to rob Ms Tserendorj on a walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC, Dublin on January 20th, 2021.

The plea of manslaughter was not accepted by the State however, and the boy will stand trial for Ms Teserendorj’s murder later this week.

A jury of seven women and five men has been selected to hear the case, which has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring.

It is expected that the trial will last eight days.

More in this section

Fresh legal challenge to Sectoral Employment Order for electrical workers Fresh legal challenge to Sectoral Employment Order for electrical workers
Dublin Bus to hire 450 drivers in largest ever recruitment drive Dublin Bus to hire 450 drivers in largest ever recruitment drive
Son of Cork man kicked to death at homeless camp ‘forever haunted by horror’ of killing Son of Cork man kicked to death at homeless camp ‘forever haunted by horror’ of killing
Pedestrian seriously injured in Co Dublin road traffic collision

Pedestrian seriously injured in Co Dublin road traffic collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more