Dublin shooting victim Sandra Boyd a loving mother-of-five, funeral told

The funeral of Dublin shooting victim Sandra Boyd has been told of a loving mother-of-five who “was very protective of everyone she loved.”

The 36-year-old was killed in a shooting incident at her family home in Finglas, Dublin last weekend when she sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body. She was rushed to the Mater Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Ms Boyd was laid to rest on Monday with her funeral mass taking place at St Canice's Church in Finglas this morning.

Parish Priest Father Richard Hyland said there had been a nationwide wave of support for Ms Boyd and her family following her death.

“In the loss of Sandra, we have seen an incredible outpouring of compassion. To look at the condolences on RIP, we see people from many, many different parts of the country, most of them mothers, expressing sadness,” he said.

The 36-year-old was killed in a shooting incident at her family home in Finglas, Dublin last weekend

A sister of Ms Boyd told the congregation that she had loved her five children more than anything in the world.

“Sandra meant so much to everyone who had the privilege to share their lives with her,” she said.

“She was so special to everyone, especially her four beautiful sons, Ben, Jordan, Luke and Carter, and her baby girl Darcy.

“Sandra came from a large family of seven girls and two boys. Sandra was the second oldest of her siblings, and was very protective of everyone she loved.”

Ms Boyd was laid to rest in Glasnevin Cemetery following the requiem mass.