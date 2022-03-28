Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 15:33

Painting of Zelenskiy being auctioned to raise money for Irish Red Cross

Dunboyne artist Niall O’ Loughlin created the canvas painting.
Painting of Zelenskiy being auctioned to raise money for Irish Red Cross

By Cate McCurry, PA

An Irish artist is auctioning a painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.

Dunboyne artist Niall O’ Loughlin created the canvas painting of Mr Zelenskiy, which is being auctioned at Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, Dublin, with a reserve price of €1,200.

All the proceeds will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Frank O’Dea, who owns the Balla Ban art gallery, where the painting is on display, said it reflects the serious tone of the war.

“It was something that Niall had been looking to do, so Niall approached myself at the gallery with the intention of doing this painting,” Mr O’Dea said.

“Niall would be a caricature artist in general, but he wanted to reflect a more serious tone with this portrait, as opposed to his more humorous ones, because of the nature of the war.

“He wanted to incorporate the Ukrainian colours within the painting and also the horror. The pain that is going on is reflected in the tear that Zelenskiy has in his eyes.

“The painting looks at his suffering as well as his leadership, but also the pain of what is happening in this humanitarian crisis.”

 

He added: “There’s a reserve price of €1,200.

“So rather than putting a price on it, we thought we would have a silent auction. People can put a bid on it by email or contact me at the gallery.

“The highest bid will get the painting.

“Niall is also hoping to sell prints for €50 as well.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Gallery owner Frank O’Dea with the painting of Volodymyr Zelenskiy by Dunboyne artist Niall O’ Loughlin (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr O’Dea added: “This man, Zelenskiy, has become an heroic figure around the world and a symbol of bravery and determination.

“He shows what a leader can do for a country, despite being up against the most powerful nations and military armies in the world.

“It’s a bit like a David and Goliath story. I think he’s captured the hearts and the support of the world.”

More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages: What the papers say: Monday's front pages:
Dublin Bus to hire 450 drivers in largest ever recruitment drive Dublin Bus to hire 450 drivers in largest ever recruitment drive
Ireland has second lightest Covid restrictions in world, claims Oxford report Ireland has second lightest Covid restrictions in world, claims Oxford report
Mandatory mask wearing should be reinstated to combat rising cases, virologist warns

Mandatory mask wearing should be reinstated to combat rising cases, virologist warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more