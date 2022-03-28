Judges to have power to set minimum sentences in murder cases

Under new proposals being considered by the Minister for Justice, judges will have the power to set minimum sentences in murder cases.

As reported in The Irish Times, the new proposals are among 159 actions in the Justice Plan 2022 which is being published on Monday.

In Ireland, the average life sentence served is 20 years, however, judges would have the discretion to impose a minimum of 20 or 30 years or even longer if they deem it is warranted in a particular case.

Deliberations regarding the minimum terms for life sentences are expected to be finished by the summer with the proposals set to go before the Government in autumn.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she believes in a criminal justice system “where the sentence matches the crime”.

Ms McEntee's aim in developing the proposals is to allow the courts to reflect the aggravating factors and gravity of certain murder cases.

At present, life sentences remain applicable even after release, meaning that breach in parole conditions will result in the offender returning to prison.

At the end of January, there were 359 people serving life sentences in Ireland, 343 for murder and 16 for a different offence.

There are currently 16 people who have served more than 30 years, with some of those having served more than 40.

The new proposals come following a recommendation from A Law Reform Commission report in 2013 that judges should have the power set minimum terms in murder cases where mandatory life sentences apply.

Other proposals being put forward in the Justice Plan 2022 include reform of how judges are appointed and the enactment of legislation to allow the use of body-cams by gardaí.