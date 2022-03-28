Mandatory mask wearing should be reinstated to combat rising cases, virologist warns

Vivienne Clarke

Updated at 11.15am

Virologist Dr Gerald Barry has warned that protective measures such as mask wearing and better ventilation and air filtration need to be reintroduced to combat the growing number of Covid cases.

Preparations had to be made to face the new waves of variants to come, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“These new waves are reality,” he said. It was not a situation where society could “just sit back” and allow repeated waves of the virus to “wash over us.”

Dr Barry said that the current variant BA2 was the most infectious virus he had ever seen and the easing of restrictions had created an environment that had allowed it to spread.

In the past people experienced a severe flu once or twice in their lifetime, there was now a very real possibility that Covid could become a regular event “once a year”. Thankfully because of vaccination most people would not end up in hospital, but this was not a "normality" in which people wanted to live.

The virus was changing all the time, there was a different variant with every wave. A new variant could continue to develop for the next few years, particularly in winter time, he warned.

“We have to prepare for the new waves to come.”

Dr Barry called for the reintroduction of protective measures such as mandatory mask wearing, better ventilation and air filtration systems in indoor settings.

It will still unknown what the long term impact of being exposed to the virus would be, he added.

'Stick to the basics'

Any move to return to mandatory mask wearing would require engagement between the Government and public health officials, the Minister for Health Helen McEntee said.

The vast majority of people were wearing masks even though they were not mandatory, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Responding to comments on social media by HSE director general Paul Reid, Ms McEntee said that Covid was in the community, and she echoed his call asking people to “stick to the basics” and to adhere to the seven day (self isolation) rule.

Ms McEntee said that while out shopping herself she wore a mask and had noticed more people wearing masks. The Government would be guided by the public health experts, there was a need to ensure that any decision did not have a “knock on” impact.

The Minister for Health was “constantly engaging” with the CMO. While mask wearing was not mandatory at present “that’s not to say that the situation won’t change", she said.