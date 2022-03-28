Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 08:27

What the papers say: Monday's front pages:

The papers this morning focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warnings over splitting up the country akin to North and South Korea. There is also a piece in the Irish Examiner about earnings for HSE consultants.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages:

Kenneth Fox

The papers this morning focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warnings over splitting up the country akin to North and South Korea. There is also a piece in the Irish Examiner about earnings for HSE consultants.

The Irish Times leads on a waring from a Ukrainian military intelligence official who said Russia could split Ukraine in two like North and South Korea.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the earnings of 23 HSE consultants as 15 of them earn more than chief executive Paul Reid.

The Echo leads on a man still being questioned over the murder of a man in Carrigaline, Co Cork

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on new proposals by Helen McEntee, Justice Minister to increase the minimum sentence for murders.

The Irish Daily Mirror also focuses on the Carriglane murder and how the victim Shane Murphy was protecting his dad.

The Irish Daily Star also focuses on the murder in Carriglane and how he tried to shield his father from the attack.

In the UK, the paper's also focus on the reports of Russia planning to split Ukraine in two like Korea as The Guardian reports.

 

 

 

More in this section

Fire crews in southeast warn gorse fires are placing communities at risk Fire crews in southeast warn gorse fires are placing communities at risk
Fire in Dublin city centre leaves six people injured Fire in Dublin city centre leaves six people injured
Ireland has second lightest Covid restrictions in world, claims Oxford report Ireland has second lightest Covid restrictions in world, claims Oxford report
Woman held and suspected gun seized after security alert at Coveney Belfast event

Woman held and suspected gun seized after security alert at Coveney Belfast event

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more