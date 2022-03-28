What the papers say: Monday's front pages:

Kenneth Fox

The papers this morning focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warnings over splitting up the country akin to North and South Korea. There is also a piece in the Irish Examiner about earnings for HSE consultants.

The Irish Times leads on a waring from a Ukrainian military intelligence official who said Russia could split Ukraine in two like North and South Korea.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the earnings of 23 HSE consultants as 15 of them earn more than chief executive Paul Reid.

The Echo leads on a man still being questioned over the murder of a man in Carrigaline, Co Cork

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on new proposals by Helen McEntee, Justice Minister to increase the minimum sentence for murders.

The Irish Daily Mirror also focuses on the Carriglane murder and how the victim Shane Murphy was protecting his dad.

The Irish Daily Star also focuses on the murder in Carriglane and how he tried to shield his father from the attack.

In the UK, the paper's also focus on the reports of Russia planning to split Ukraine in two like Korea as The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, Monday 28 March 2022: Putin wants to split Ukraine in two like Korea, warns Kyiv pic.twitter.com/bSyLuZWsAJ — The Guardian (@guardian) March 27, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Monday 28 March https://t.co/YkVwr2XbHZ pic.twitter.com/wbaRn8YnPK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 27, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Backlash at Biden for 'Putin must go' comment'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/RuoeTqeWgj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 27, 2022