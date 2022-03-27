Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 14:22

Hospitals 'not safe' for patients or staff due to Covid surge

'We’re very concerned about the focus at the moment on a general view that the pandemic no longer exists'
Hospitals 'not safe' for patients or staff due to Covid surge

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Hospitals in Ireland are not safe for patients or staff amid a major surge in Covid-19, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has warned.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha, INMO's general secretary, said on Sunday that thanks to soaring Covid-19 cases, the health service is no longer a safe environment for healthcare workers or vulnerable patients.

“The important point is that the pandemic is not over,” she said.

“We’re very concerned about the focus at the moment on a general view that the pandemic no longer exists. Well, in Irish hospitals and in Irish healthcare facilities it most certainly is an extraordinary battle on a daily basis.”

A&E nurses strike
INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha (PA)

She said that staff were telling the trade union that hospitals were not safe, with Ireland recording tens of thousands of cases of Covid-19 in recent days and hospital numbers climbing to nearly 1,500.

“The HSE’s own figures and the outbreak incidences are way too high,” Ms Ni Sheaghdha told RTE radio.

She said that “more has to be done” by the HSE and the Government.

“If staff are saying this is how unsafe it is, well, then everybody can’t remain silent.

“It’s unsafe for staff. It is most certainly is unsafe for patients. That should be a concern.”

A reduction in the seven-day isolation period has been suggested as a way to solve the mass absences due to Covid-19 that have hit key sectors, including the health service, in recent weeks.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha rejected such a proposal as a bad idea.

“I think the answer here is not – should we compromise care and should we put cross infection on the lesser footing. I think that would be a mistake.”

Masks

Instead, she pointed to simple measures such as increased mask-wearing as one way to reduce the spread of the virus.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha told RTE radio that negotiations continue with the Government over a planned €1,000 bonus payment for healthcare workers as a mark of their contribution during the pandemic.

“Progress is being made, but there still is a quite a bit to go, particularly in the area of private hospitals, private acute hospitals and practice nurses because the Government excluded them in the announcement that they made and the position of the health service and the Department of Health negotiators is that that’s a Government decision and it hasn’t been altered.

“So that remains outstanding,” Ms Ni Sheaghdha said.

More in this section

Woman held and suspected gun seized after security alert at Coveney Belfast event Woman held and suspected gun seized after security alert at Coveney Belfast event
Fire in Dublin city centre leaves six people injured Fire in Dublin city centre leaves six people injured
Top EU economist predicts inflation to slow later this year Top EU economist predicts inflation to slow later this year
Man remains in custody following fatal stabbing of Shane Murphy (27)

Man remains in custody following fatal stabbing of Shane Murphy (27)

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more