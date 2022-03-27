Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 13:15

Man remains in custody following fatal stabbing of Shane Murphy (27)

A 42-year-old man remains in custody this morning following a fatal stabbing in Co Cork.
James Cox

Shane Murphy (27) died in an attack at a house on Seaview Avenue in Carrigaline in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim's father, who is in his 70s, remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition in hospital, after also being stabbed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.

Fine Gael Counsellor in Carrigaline Jack White says the tragedy has left people in shock.

"The incident occurred in what is a quiet and settled estate in the town, and all throughout the day there has been a sense of shock and upset. I'd like to extend my thoughts and condolences to the family and to all affected by it."

