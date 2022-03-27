Ukraine crisis: Irish people 'realise it could be them', says refugee agency

Kenneth Fox

Irish people have been so accommodating to Ukrainian refugees because "they realise it could be them", according to Jody Clarke, senior external relations associate at the irish UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

With Ireland projected to take in around 200,000 refugees from the conflict, Clarke said people have really headed the call since the invasion began.

"It is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe, but in terms of the amount of Ukrainians coming here it is really unprecedented," he said.

One of the main issues Ukrainian refugees encounter when coming here is getting access to information about what will happen to them.

As a result, the UNHCR are offering information for refugees in Ukrainian and Russian on their Twitter page.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie, Mr Clarke said: "With what is happening in Ukraine at the moment, people can see them fleeing.

"They see what is happening on the news and realise it could be them.That is why people are willing to open the doors to Ukrainian refugees."

He encouraged people to donate to organisations working on the ground in Ukraine, or even doing something as simple as learning some Ukrainian to make them feel more welcome.

The UNHCR have been liaising with Government since the invasion began and are a vital resource for those who arrive.

In terms of dealing with issues that refugees face, the UNHCR recently formed the Irish Refugee Advisory Board, which aims to be a voice for refugees.

The voice of refugees

The 8-member group comprises people originally from Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, South Sudan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

As a refugee led group, the board’s aim is to ensure that the voices of refugees are heard in policy decisions that affect them. In doing so, they will discuss issues that affect their communities and propose solutions to them.

In terms of what their role will be, the external relations associate said members will not only speak to the media, they will be able to speak from a refugee's point of view.

As well as being committed to the role, after a lengthy selection process he said the people they have chosen are really passionate about the issues.

Direct Provision is one of the biggest talking points surrounding refugees in Ireland and Mr Clarke said one of the most overlooked issues is what happens when people leave it.

The members of the new Irish Refugee Agency Board

"Another issue is around resettled refugees. I have met Syrian refugees who have come here and find out they have to wait three years before they can go to university because they don't qualify for certain schemes," he said.

The biggest issue however is family reunification, Ireland's legislation is "very restrictive" according to the UNHCR member. It can often be a long arduous process to bring family over to Ireland.

Being a refugee is merely an accident of circumstance.

Another problem the board wants to tackle is the narrative around refugees. "If you look at the 1951 Refugee Convention, there is nowhere that it mentions the word poverty or being poor," he said.

Whether someone is a refugee from Ukraine, Syria or Libya, Mr Clarke said they all want the same thing.

"All refugees want to do is go home. I know that sounds unbelievable, but the reason they often stay in countries bordering their own is because they do want to go home eventually.

"In the last two decades we are seeing more protracted conflicts like in Syria. It just means it is harder for people to go home because it's just not safe."

He hopes the invasion of Ukraine does not end up being a long-drawn-out conflict like in Yemen or Libya and hopes one day they can return home.