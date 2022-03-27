Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 08:25

Support for Fine Gael continues to flag, according to new poll

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the Red C poll.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Support for Fine Gael continues to fall, dropping to 19 per cent, according to the latest poll.

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the Red C poll carried out for the Business Post newspaper.

The poll puts the party, led by Mary Lou McDonald, at 33 per cent and significantly ahead of Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil.

According to the poll, support for Fianna Fáil now sits at 16 per cent.

Support for the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5 per cent.

The Social Democrats are at 5 per cent in the poll, a rise of a single percentage point.

The Labour Party, which also rose to 5 per cent, will be hoping that the election of Ivana Bacik as leader will help further boost the party’s ailing fortunes in the polls.

People Before Profit sits at 3 per cent support nationwide, while Aontu is at 2 per cent.

Support for Independents remains at 11 per cent.

The poll, carried out by Red C, saw 1,001 adults aged over 18 surveyed online between March 18th-23rd.

