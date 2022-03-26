Met Éireann forecasts ‘change’ in weather, bringing an end to sunshine

Sarah Mooney

Ireland has been urged to enjoy the current sunshine as Met Éireann forecasts a coming change in the weather that is set to bring the warm spell to an end.

The island has basked in dry and bright weather for close to a week, with temperatures forecast to soar as high as 19 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

The highest air temperature of the year to date was recorded on Friday, with 18.8 degrees seen at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

However, Met Éireann has warned the mild March weather will shortly come to an end as a mass of cooler air blankets the island from Wednesday.

Scattered showers, cloudy skies and noticeably colder temperatures will make a return as the mercury drops to between six and nine degrees.

A pleasant day today with highest air temperature recorded so far this year of 18.8°C at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon 🌡️#DidYouKnow ❓

Surface air temperature is not the only temperature measured by Met Éireann, others include upper air, earth & soil temperatures 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/zw7NVQDuRO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 25, 2022

Several days of fine weather are still forecast before the changed weather, however, with Saturday bringing long spells of spring sunshine.

It will continue generally dry overnight, before another dry day with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees on Sunday.

On Monday morning sun will clear away any lingering mist or fog, bringing a day of cloudy periods and sunny spells, along with one or two isolated showers.

Temperatures will remain mild, though slightly lower than at the weekend, with highs between 13 and 16 degrees.

Tuesday will be a cloudier day, as winds turn northerly and bring the beginnings of a cold change to the weather.

It will stay dry initially but a few showers are forecast to develop later in the day, with highest temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees.

Met Éireann said a change is expected on Wednesday as cooler air blankets the country, with scattered showers, some possibly wintry, feeding down throughout the afternoon and evening.

Skies will be cloudy and it will be noticeably colder too, with highs of six to nine degrees forecast in a brisk northerly wind.

Similar conditions will follow on Thursday, with a brisk northerly breeze bringing down scattered showers, some possibly wintry on the hills. The forecaster said it will feel cold, with highs of six to eight degrees.