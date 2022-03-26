Cork harbour town 'shocked' after son dies and father injured in attack at home

A quiet Co Cork harbour town is in shock on Saturday after a young man was stabbed to death and his father seriously injured during a stabbing attack in their home.

Gardaí are currently questioning a man, who was known to both men according to a report in the Irish Examiner, about the incident in Carrigaline in the early hours of this morning.

A house in the Sea View estate area of the harbour town remains sealed off to facilitate a detailed examination by Garda forensic experts.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said he, like everyone else in the town, was shocked to wake up to the tragic news.

“Sea View is a quiet, settled area, it’s one of the older estates in Carrigaline with many families who have lived in the area for years and this is the last thing you’d expect to hear,” Mr McGrath said.

“My thoughts are with the older man and his family and I wish him well in his recovery.”

Person of interest

The alarm was raised at around 3.30am on Saturday when gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault in the housing estate where they found a 27-year-old man with serious apparent stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was immediately sealed off.

Gardaí said they were also advised that the young man’s 75-year-old father attended Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious stab wounds. His condition has been described as serious.

A person of interest was quickly identified and a major Garda investigation was launched, with this person identified a few hours later by gardaí in the nearby harbour town of Passage West.

The man in question was arrested there and taken to Gurranabraher Garda station for questioning, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Garda interviews with the father of the stabbing victim are also expected to take place once he is deemed medically fit to talk to detectives.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was around the Carrigaline and Passage West areas in the early hours of this morning, and who may have noticed any unusual activity, to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120.