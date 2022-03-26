Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 12:32

Planning permission granted for 570 Dublin homes

Dublin City Council has given the green light for the first phase of the development of the former Irish Glass Bottle factory in Ringsend.


James Cox

Planning permission has been approved for almost 600 new homes in Dublin.

Dublin City Council has given the green light for the first phase of the development of the former Irish Glass Bottle factory in Ringsend.

Five hundred and seventy new homes are earmarked for the site of what will be Dublin's newest suburb.

The project's made up of developer Johnny Ronan's Ronan Group Real Estate, Oaktree Capital Management, and Lioncor Developments.

There will be more than 63,000 square metres of mixed residential and commercial development.

A quarter of the new homes will be social and affordable, while the remainder will include privately owned homes and build to rent.

The first phase will also include the construction of hundreds of bicycle parking spaces, cycle lanes, pedestrian walkways and EV charging points.

It is expected construction at the former glass bottle site will commence this year.

