What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages are dominated by the war in Ukraine, and the security alert that forced Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to leave the stage at a peace event in Belfast yesterday.

The Irish Times leads with a story on US president Joe Biden saying the world is at a tipping point of 'fundamental change' after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A story on chief medical officer Tony Holohan leaving the role to take up a post with Trinity College Dublin also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with the security alert in Belfast, with the UVF suspected to be responsible. Another front page story concerns €900 million in Russian assets freeze by the Irish State.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on possible VAT cuts to alleviate rising fuel prices.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a tribute to Ashling Murphy from Britain's Prince Charles, who met her family in Tipperary on Friday.

The Echo leads with the security alert that brought an end to Simon Coveney's speech in Belfast.

'The UVF targets peace event', the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The UK's papers are led by Russia “scaling back” its presence in Ukraine.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and FTWeekend report Russian forces are shifting their military focus to eastern Ukraine after suffering a series of “setbacks” across the country.

The Guardian says authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have claimed 300 people died in a Russian bombing of a theatre last week.

Meanwhile, The Independent leads with UN claims that there is “mounting evidence” of mass graves in Mariupol.

The i weekend dedicates its front page to a first-hand account of life at the captured Chernobyl nuclear plant.

JK Rowling has hit back at Vladimir Putin’s “bizarre” claims that Russia and the Harry Potter author are both victims of “cancel culture”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star both lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the resignation of P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite after 800 workers were sacked without notice.

The Daily Mail carries comments from deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, who says free speech will become a legal “trump card” in a bid to protect democratic debate from being “whittled away by wokery”.

And The Sun reports US actor George Clooney has expressed an interest in buying Derby County Football Club.

The war in Ukraine also dominates the front page of The New York Times.