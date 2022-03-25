Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 20:39

Man arrested after seizure of €700,000 worth of suspected heroin in Co Clare

The seizure came following searches by Gardaí on lands in the Ardnacrusha area of Co Clare.
Man arrested after seizure of €700,000 worth of suspected heroin in Co Clare

A man has been arrested after the seizure of suspected heroin worth an estimated €700,000.

The seizure came following searches by Gardaí on lands in the Ardnacrusha area of Co Clare.

The searches, which took place on Friday, were carried out by the Limerick divisional drugs unit assisted by local Garda units, the regional dog unit and members of the Defence Forces.

Following the discovery of the drugs, a man in his 60s was arrested.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Action over alleged sex abuse against estate of Christian Brother is dismissed Action over alleged sex abuse against estate of Christian Brother is dismissed
Northern Ireland still serious about joint bid to stage Euro 2028 Northern Ireland still serious about joint bid to stage Euro 2028
Covid: 19,866 new cases as people are urged to wear face masks in crowded settings Covid: 19,866 new cases as people are urged to wear face masks in crowded settings
Minister confident obstacles to NI involvement in Euro 2028 bid can be overcome

Minister confident obstacles to NI involvement in Euro 2028 bid can be overcome

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more