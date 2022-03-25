Man arrested after seizure of €700,000 worth of suspected heroin in Co Clare

A man has been arrested after the seizure of suspected heroin worth an estimated €700,000.

The seizure came following searches by Gardaí on lands in the Ardnacrusha area of Co Clare.

The searches, which took place on Friday, were carried out by the Limerick divisional drugs unit assisted by local Garda units, the regional dog unit and members of the Defence Forces.

Following the discovery of the drugs, a man in his 60s was arrested.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.