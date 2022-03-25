Energia becomes latest energy provider to announce price hikes

Muireann Duffy

Energy provider Energia have confirmed they are increase their home energy prices from April 25th.

The company said the increases are the result of "a sustained period of elevated global energy market prices".

Electricity customers face a 15 per cent increase on the bill, meaning an extra €4.75 per week for the average customer.

Gas customers will see the same percentage increase, amounting to €3.45 per week, while the average dual fuel customer will see a weekly increase of €8.20.

"The wholesale cost of gas and electricity has risen substantially over recent months," customer solutions director Any Meagher said.

"We are very conscious that these global issues impact our customers locally, and we remain committed to delivering the very best value and service.

"As such, we have done our best to absorb the increases in wholesale and commodity costs but these price changes are unavoidable."

Mr Meagher added Energia's customer service team can advise customers who may be struggling to pay their bills, in addition to the independent Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

"We will continue to review the market and to work with our customers to help them manage bills where required," he added.

The news follows similar price increase announcements from other providers including Bord Gáis earlier this month.